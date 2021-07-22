 Skip to main content
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

