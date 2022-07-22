Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and varia…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …