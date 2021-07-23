 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News