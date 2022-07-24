This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and varia…
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The f…