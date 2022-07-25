Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.