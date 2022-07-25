Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.