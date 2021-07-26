For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.35. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…