For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
