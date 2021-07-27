Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
