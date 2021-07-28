This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 68 degrees is…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…