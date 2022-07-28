For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
