For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
