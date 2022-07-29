Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.