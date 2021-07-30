For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expe…
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 68 degrees is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…