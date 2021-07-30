Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.