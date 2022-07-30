For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
