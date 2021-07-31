Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.