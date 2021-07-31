This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
