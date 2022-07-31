 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

