Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
