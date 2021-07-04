Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.