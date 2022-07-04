Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
