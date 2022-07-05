For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
