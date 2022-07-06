Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.