Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
