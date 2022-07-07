This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
