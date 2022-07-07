Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.