Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
