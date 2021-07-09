Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
