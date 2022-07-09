This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low aroun…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Mod…