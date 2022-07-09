Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.