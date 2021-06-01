Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.