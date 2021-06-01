This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
