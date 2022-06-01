Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
