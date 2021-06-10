This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
