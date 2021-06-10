Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.