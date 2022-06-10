Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.