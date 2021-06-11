Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.