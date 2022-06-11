Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.