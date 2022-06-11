This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitat…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 deg…