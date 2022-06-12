This evening in Culpeper: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The National Weather Service is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitat…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 deg…