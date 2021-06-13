Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 49% c…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tem…