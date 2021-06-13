Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.