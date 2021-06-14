Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Fair skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.