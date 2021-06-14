Culpeper's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Fair skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
