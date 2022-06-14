Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.