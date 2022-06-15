Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.