Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.