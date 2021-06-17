Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
