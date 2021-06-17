Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.