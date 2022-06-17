 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

