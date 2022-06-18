 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

