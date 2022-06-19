Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.