This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55%…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…