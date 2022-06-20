Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.