Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

