This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55%…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …