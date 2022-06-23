For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
