Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.