This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
