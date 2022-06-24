This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
