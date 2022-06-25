Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.