For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
