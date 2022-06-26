This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
