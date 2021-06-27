Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.7. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.