For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.7. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It looks to r…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…