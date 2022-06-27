Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.